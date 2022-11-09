FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — From 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Make-A-Wish OKI will take over numerous local radio stations to host the first annual Request-A-Thon.

The Request-a-Thon will allow listeners to hear wish stories on the radio and request songs to six local radio stations in exchange for donations.

The six participating radio stations include the following:

US 93.3 FM

96.3 XKE FM

B 96.9 FM

LOUD 103.3 FM

103.9 WAYNE FM

HOT 107.9 FM

“Right now, 86 children are waiting for wishes in our community,” said Make-A-Wish Northeast Indiana Senior Advancement Officer Jenny Boyd. “By granting a wish for a child with a critical illness, we spark joy to help them cope with the stress of fighting their illness, and we create hope for better days ahead.”

All the funds raised will help Make-A-Wish OKI grant more life-changing wishes for northeast Indiana kids battling critical illnesses.

There are three ways people can offer donations through the Request-A-Thon event:

donate online

text ‘makeawish’ to 243725

call any of six participating radio stations at 260-208-3651

Make-A-Wish sponsor Vorderman Volkswagen helped make the event possible.