Make-A-Wish Pure Full of Wishes Luncheon raises money to grant wishes for NE Indiana kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There are currently just under 90 children in northeast Indiana waiting to have their Make-A-Wish wish granted, and on Thursday an area auction helped to make their wishes come true.

The inaugural Make-A-Wish Pure Full of Wishes Luncheon was held at Eddie Merlot’s. Attendees enjoyed lunch and bidding on over 50 designer and name brand handbags at both a silent and live auction.

All of the money raised will help grant wishes for area children.

“Wishes can’t wait. Wishes bring hope and joy to these kids like no other. Now more than ever it is really important that we support these kids…,” said Stephanie McCormick, president & CEO of Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

One lucky bidder found a surprise in their purse: a ring valued at $995.

To learn more about Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, click here.