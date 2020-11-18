Make-A-Wish pop-up shop at Jefferson Pointe to donate 100% of proceeds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Make-A-Wish has announced that it will hold a three day pop-up gift shop with 100% of proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana to help make wishes come true for local children with critical illnesses.

Many wishes involving travel and large gatherings have been canceled this year because of COVID-19. But the organization is powering through by granting shopping sprees, room makeovers, playsets and more.

The pop-up shop will feature a wide array of home decor items such as wooden box signs, mugs, holiday decor, shabby chic decor, farmhouse decor and more! Organizers have set a goal of $5,000 raised, which they say would cover half the cost of one wish.

Hours:

Dec. 4 from noon to 8 p.m.

Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s located on the east side of Jefferson Pointe across from Marshalls, next to Claire’s.

More information on Make-A-Wish can be found on the organization’s website.