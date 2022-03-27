FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Make-a-Wish foundation is continuing to make waves in the community, and the annual gala plays a key role in impacting the lives of children.

More than 80 kids are on the list in northeast Indiana to have their wishes granted. The organization is looking to the community for volunteers and donors to make these wishes come true.

Get involved by texting ‘makeawish’ to 243725 or visiting the website.

Purchase tickets for the ‘Hope is Essential’ Gala online. The big event is April 22 at the Memorial Coliseum Conference Center.