Make-A-Wish Gala raises over $241K to grant 24 wishes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Organizers of the Make-A-Wish Gala, held at the Memorial Coliseum Conference Center Thursday evening, said it raised enough money to grant 24 wishes.

During the gala, guests were able to bid on auction items, hear inspiring Wish stories and help bring hope, strength and joy to northeast Indiana children with critical illnesses through the power of a wish.

Due to COVID-19, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana said it had to pause wish-granting that involves air travel and large gatherings until further notice. Over 600 wishes have been impacted by COVID-19 and put on hold by the chapter.

“The funds from the gala this evening will go directly towards helping the Wish kids wishes be granted,” said Jenny Boyd, senior achievement officer for Make-A-Wish Northeast Indiana. “So whether it’s a gaming computer that they want so they can game with their friends online in this COVID world we’re living in or it’s a backyard treehouse, these funds go directly to impacting the wishes and making them happen.”

The gala raised over $241 thousand which will help grant 24 wishes.

To learn more about how to donate, volunteer and share Make-A-Wish’s mission, click here.