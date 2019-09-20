Make-A-Wish changes lives with help from Fort Wayne community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More than 20 families will have their wishes granted with the help of a Make-A-wish fundraiser.

Eddie Merlot’s, a local steakhouse, was the site of Fort Wayne’s first Make-A-Wish fundraiser Thursday night.

Brian and April Sell are a Make-A-Wish family ever since their daughter, Erica, was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2013. They say she got to take her Make-A-Wish trip to Hawaii in 2015, including swimming with dolphins.

“You couldn’t have made that girl any happier than she was over that trip,” said Brian.

The Sell’s continue to contribute to the fundraiser because of the impact it had on their daughter years ago, talking about the smile it brought to their daughter’s face.

Bill Humphries, CEO and owner of Eddie Merlot’s, talked with WANE 15’s Dirk Rowley about hosting the event.

The Humphries have raised millions of dollars to benefit the cause and say they have enjoyed working with local businesses to better children’s lives locally. Their goal was to raise $240,000 in 2019 to make around 24 wishes comes true.