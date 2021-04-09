Major work set for Coliseum Blvd, Goshen Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Big changes have been drawn up for the intersection of two busy roads on the city’s northwest side. Construction is set to begin at Coliseum Blvd. and Goshen Road next week.
INDOT announced the changes for the intersection Friday morning. They include an addition of a left turn lane from eastbound Coliseum Boulevard to northbound Goshen Road, reducing two westbound Coliseum Boulevard to northbound Goshen Road turn lanes to one and making improvements to allow safer crossing for pedestrians.
Lane restrictions can be expected through the construction process, which is set to begin Wednesday. According to a release from INDOT, there will also be “turning restrictions for motorists.”
Friday’s release explained the phases of construction:
- Northwest and southeast corners of the intersection
- Widening, new curbs and ADA-compliant ramps
- No righthand turn from northbound Goshen Rd. to eastbound S.R. 930
Phase 2
- Work on median of Goshen Rd.
- Work on north and south side of the intersection
- Curb work on south side of intersection
Phase 3
- Left turn lane from eastbound Coliseum Blvd. to northbound Goshen Rd. removed and replaced, turn access will still be available
Phase 4
- Northeast island work for pedestrian facilities
Phase 5
- Curb line work in the southwest and northeast quadrants
- Work on approaches
Phase 6
- Resurfacing of area
- Put intersection into final configuration