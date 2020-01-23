Major health and fitness center planned for Dupont Hospital campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A major health and wellness facility for both athletes and families is planned for Fort Wayne’s north side.

Lutheran Health announced Thursday plans to build a new “medically integrated” health and fitness center on the Dupont Hospital campus off Dupont Road. It will rise on the grounds of the existing walking path on the east side of the campus, overlooking Interstate 69.

Rendering shows a planned medically-integrated health and fitness center on the campus of Dupont Hospital.

Sports medicine and performance training center Optimum Performance Sports will be the anchor tenant, with Fort Wayne Orthopedics.

The 99,000 square foot, two-story facility will feature a 24-hour fitness center, four basketball courts, an indoor track, group fitness training rooms and an athletic performance training center. The center will also include a physical therapy and human performance lab, a teen lounge for OPS athletes as well as a restaurant with healthy food options and FWO offices. It will also include an OrthoStat walk-in clinic.

“Our vision is to create a state-of-the-art facility and one-stop shop for athletes and their families,” said Dr. Jason Russell, executive director of OPS. “This facility allows our sports medicine physicians to be in the same building as our physical therapists, strength and conditioning coaches and sports nutritionists. This creates an environment for better communication and ultimately better outcomes.”

OPS operates two Fort Wayne locations, in the ASH Centre on Freeman Street and along Cross Creek Boulevard, as well as one Warsaw location. It will move its services from Cross Creek Boulevard to the new facility when it’s completed.

The center is set to open in 2021.