MAJIC 95.1’s Barb Richards retiring after 37-year career

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of Fort Wayne’s long-time radio personalities is calling it a career.

Barb Richards, the mid-day personality for MAJIC 95.1, announced she is retiring after a 37-year career. Richards moved to Fort Wayne from Ohio when she was seven years old.

She will also retire from her work as the chief engagement officer at the Embassy Theatre.

“I think you’ll know,” Richards said. “When the time comes people would always say to me, ‘You’ll know when the time comes’ and that’s how I felt when I told Kelly at the Embassy that I was ready to go.”

Richards adds she is ready to do the things she and her husband have put off – such as traveling and spending time with her grandkids.