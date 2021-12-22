Majic 95.1’s Barb Richards celebrates retirement after 45 years in radio

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Majic 95.1 radio personality Barb Richards will soon sign off after a 37-year run at the station.

People gathered at the Embassy Theater to celebrate Richards and her career. Mayor Tom Henry and several of Richards’ coworkers of past and present shared stories of their time working with her. County Commissioner Nelson Peters also read a proclamation declaring December 22, 2021, Barb Richards Day.

Richards first started in radio in 1976, joining the Majic 95.1 family in 1984. For several of the stations she worked at, Richards said she was the first female voice they had hired.

“When I started, you didn’t have women network anchors on TV,” said Richards. “Women were not seen in the media and if we want to affect change and finally get to those equal rights, and we’re not there yet, then we need to speak up. We need to have that voice in the media and I believe that’s probably the biggest contribution, was making that happen and that’s kind of cool.”

Her retirement celebration was two-fold, as Richards will also step away from the work she has done with the Embassy Theater for the past six years.

“[It] was just really overwhelming to me to have everybody coming together to say thank you when I was doing my job, but it’s good to know after this many years that I did a good job and people are appreciative of that,” Richards said. “Fort Wayne’s a great community. I championship causes throughout the years and [am] feeling very overwhelming. My heart’s bursting with joy.”

Richards is most excited to travel and spend time with her family in her retirement.