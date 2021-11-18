Majic 95.1 holding Andy’s Underwear Run to benefit Erin’s House for Grieving Children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Majic 95.1 has announced that it will be hosting “The Andy in the Morning Underwear Run” to benefit Erin’s House for Grieving Children at Parkview Field Saturday at 10 a.m.

The run started as a fun on-air wager between Andy and Kat and has turned into a community event, the radio station said.

“The goal is to raise awareness and funds for every single Erin’s House family this holiday season,” said Andy Beckman, host of “The Andy in the Morning Show.”

Erin’s House has been serving the community for over 28 years though peer support groups, camps, in-school programing. It has also provided grief education to area schools, community agencies, churches and social groups. The money raised will help continue this work.

To participate in the race, click here. Majic 95.1 said that there is no cost to participate but donations are encouraged.

All running attire is subject to approval and must be appropriate for a public event,” the station said.