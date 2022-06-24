FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A block of Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne that has been closed while a portion of the old St. Joseph Hospital was demolished will reopen Monday.

A Lutheran Hospital spokesperson said West Main Street will reopen Monday for traffic between Broadway and Van Buren Street.

The block was shut down June 2 after an accidental fire weakened the 4-story structure and sent bricks falling to the ground below.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department set up barricades and fencing around the scene.

Lutheran officials said its Lutheran Downtown Hospital is open for all patients.