Main Street roundabout, Leesburg Road extension planned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Plans have been drawn up for a roundabout at West Main Street and Leesburg Road. An extension of Leesburg Road to West Jefferson Boulevard has also been planned.

The project, created to help reduce traffic backup at the intersection of West Main Street and West Jefferson Boulevard, is in the early stages. Construction could be complete in 2024.

The roundabout would be built at the intersection of West Main Street and Leesburg Road, replacing a single stop sign on Leesburg. Traffic on Main Street flows around a curve at that spot.

The biggest change for drivers will come in the rerouting of traffic turning on to West Main Street from West Jefferson Boulevard. According to the plan, the left turn lane along West Jefferson Boulevard is set to be removed.

A private drive along Sweetcars and the old Westwood Lanes bowling alley will be replaced by a city street, with sidewalks and street lights. New traffic lights will be installed at the intersection with West Jefferson Boulevard. Drivers wanting to reach Leesburg Road or West Main Street will have to turn at the new intersection.

Junk Ditch flows through the construction area. A new bridge will be installed over the ditch as part of the Leesburg extension.

The Professional Services Agreement was put on the Fort Wayne City Council agenda for introduction Tuesday. A vote for approval could come in the weeks ahead.