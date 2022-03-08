DEKALB County, Ind. (WANE)– A man suffered head pain after a United States Postal truck he was driving went off the road and hit a utility pole in DeKalb County on Tuesday.

The truck was headed west in the 2100 block of County Road 40 when it went off the road and down into a ditch, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. The truck then hit the utility pole.

The driver complained of head pain and was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital by emergency responders. An update on his condition was not given. No other information was released.