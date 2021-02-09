Mail carriers brave extreme cold, snow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the temperatures drop to extremely cold conditions, United States Postal Service mail carriers gear up. WANE 15 went along a route with a mail carrier in an effort to understand what the daily task is like in extreme winter conditions.

“I have my headband and hat,” Mail Carrier Holly Haines told WANE 15. “And then my scarf, my long john shirt, sweatshirt and jacket. And then my long john pants, two pairs of socks, my shoes and then my boots over them. And the heat packs in your hands and your feet. Never get your hands or your feet, cold, or you’re just miserable the rest of the day.”

Haines has been walking routes for 16 years. While the USPS has asked neighbors to clear sidewalks, steps and areas around mailboxes clear, Haines added that mail carriers are trained to walk through yards.

“I love my job,” Haines added. “It’s very tough in the winter. Very tough.”