Magistrate creates “maskott” by using neckties

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Allen Superior Court Magistrate used some of his neckties to create face-masks with the remainder of the tie attached. He calls the final product a maskott.

Magistrate Daniel Pappas was asked by his mask-making neighbor to share any materials that he had on hand that could be used for face-maks. Pappas turned to his expansive tie collection as material that could be used. Upon giving the ties to his neighbor, Pappas instructed her to attach the remainder of the tie to the mask. While he did not have a name for the mask right away, Pappas got to thinking and came up with the name maskott, which was inspired by a traditional ascot.

“The name came to me while I was mowing my lawn one day, I was riding the tractor and I was trying to think. Okay, this is going to be big. This is going to be the biggest thing that’s going to hit. it was pretty neat,” said Pappas.

Pappas says that gotten quite a few laughs on social media and at work while wearing his maskott. He also said that the maskott is strictly a novelty item and does not wear it during court proceedings.

“I just thought everything is too serious in here to wear something that is a novelty item. It occurred to me that wouldn’t it just be easier to have a matching tie with a matching mask? Maybe. But that would destroy the novelty of it all. No, it’s not caught on just yet,” said Pappas.

Pappas said he originally thought about selling the maskotts, but felt that it wouldn’t be the right thing to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

