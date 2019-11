FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s NBA G league team is back for another season. It’s a weekend full of home openers for the Mad Ants.

The Ants play at the Memorial Coliseum, but as head coach Steve Gansey explains, it’s more than just a game.

Gansey says he’s looking forward to how the team grows with their chemistry, and the team president says you can expect the best “antertainment.”

