Mad Ants celebrate Black History Month with essay contest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Mad Ants are working with middle and high school students to celebrate Black History Month throughout northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

Students wishing to participate in the contest will have until Monday, January 20 to submit a 250 to 500 word essay here about a prominent African American figure with a connection to Fort Wayne and how they impacted the community.

Four judges from the Purdue University Fort Wayne Black Student Union will aid in selecting finalists for the two divisions. The two winners will be notified by Friday, January 24.

The two winners will be awarded a prize pack consisting of: a personalized Mad Ants basketball, tickets to the Saturday, February 1 game against Canton, a tablet device courtesy of 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, appearances on WANE-TV before the game on February 1 as well as on-court recognition during the game.

Along with the essay contest, the Mad Ants will host a community conversation highlighted by a prominent group of panelists, to discuss the essay topic in more detail with children from the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne. The conversation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Saturday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.