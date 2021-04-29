Mad Anthonys to host in-person Pro-Am charity event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Mad Anthonys will again host an in-person Pro-Am, with the goal of raising money for Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House.

The 64th Mad Anthonys Pro-Am will be held Monday, June 28 at the Fort Wayne Country Club.

The event will feature 31 five-person groups, with each group featuring a professional player paired with four amateurs. In addition to helping raise money for Children’s Hope House, the pros will be playing for their share of $25,000 in prize money.

This year’s professional players hail from around the state of Indiana.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer an in-person event this year, we’re thrilled to return to our legendary pro-am format, and – most importantly – we’re thrilled to once again be able to help raise money for Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House,” said Sherri Miller, president of Mad Anthonys.

The annual Red Coat Dinner fundraising event is to be held in September at the new Bradley Hotel in downtown Fort Wayne. The organization will announce this year’s Red Coat recipients in the coming weeks.

For more information on the event, visit madanthonys.org/proam.