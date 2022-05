ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE)– After serving customers for the past decade, the owners of Mad Anthony Brewing Company have decided to close their doors.

The decision to close their Lakeview Ale House and Reception Hall location in Angola comes after owners announced on their website that it was due to staffing issues and the current climate of the industry proved to be a challenge.

Mad Anthonys has six other locations across the state and says they are grateful for the people they have served.