FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House is no more, but only in name.

The organization, which has two locations on the campuses of Lutheran and Dupont hospitals, announced Tuesday the nonprofit will be rebranded as Hope’s Harbor.

Founded in 1997, the organization provides hospitality services to families of children receiving medical care at area hospitals.

The organization entered a formal relationship with Mad Anthonys Foundation in 2007.

“The new name conveys the way our hospitality homes provide a place of rest, refuge and rejuvenation,” said Executive Director Wendy Hoering.

The work was guided by a local brand consulting firm and led by the board of directors and committee of stakeholders within the organization.

“While our name, logo and marketing materials will change, our mission is as strong and resolute as ever,” Hoering said.