Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House invites you to share your baby’s best costume with ‘Boo Baby’ contest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House is hosting their second annual Boo Baby Halloween photo contest as part of the group’s Hopeloween fundraiser.

From Oct. 18-28, babies representing companies across Fort Wayne will be competing against each other for the title of the Cutest Boo Baby. There is also a contest for individual babies.

The winning baby will be determined by the number of votes received. Participants can donate $1 each for each vote.

Funds will go towards lodging and basic amenities to over 500 families from across the state and beyond who have a loved one receiving medical care at Fort Wayne area hospitals.

More details on the Boo Baby contest can be found on the Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House website.