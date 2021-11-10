Mad Anthonys Children’s Foundation raises over $100K for Children’s Hope House

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mad Anthonys Children’s Foundation has raised over $100,000 for the Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House through two signature events in 2021.

Through the legendary pro-am format and Red Coat Gala, $105,000 was raised, Mad Anthonys said. A Check was presented to the Children’s Hope House at an event on Wednesday.

“The dedication and commitment of Mad Anthonys members to the Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope was shone brightly this year,” said Melissa Dessaigne, executive director of the Children’s Hope House. “Once again, we are inspired by and grateful for their efforts in raising these funds and expanding our capabilities to serve families from throughout the region.”

This year’s donation brings the cumulative total donated by the Children’s Foundation to the Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House to date to more than $3 million.