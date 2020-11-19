Mad Anthonys Children’s Foundation donates $50K to Children’s Hope House

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House has received a financial boost.

The Mad Anthonys Children’s Foundation on Thursday donated $50,000 to the Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House, which helps support families during a sudden illness or injury to a child.

The Children’s Foundation was able to raise the proceeds in spite of its signature event, the Red Coat Dinner and Charity Classic, which was canceled due to COVID-related restrictions.

Officials said that even without the event, the Mad Anthonys Children’s Foundation stepped up in its commitment to support families in their time of need.