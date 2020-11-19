Mad Anthonys Children’s Foundation donates $50K to Children’s Hope House

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House has received a financial boost.

The Mad Anthonys Children’s Foundation on Thursday donated $50,000 to the Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House, which helps support families during a sudden illness or injury to a child.

The Children’s Foundation was able to raise the proceeds in spite of its signature event, the Red Coat Dinner and Charity Classic, which was canceled due to COVID-related restrictions. 

Officials said that even without the event, the Mad Anthonys Children’s Foundation stepped up in its commitment to support families in their time of need.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss