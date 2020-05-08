Mad Anthonys Charity Classic and Red Coat Dinner canceled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Mad Anthonys Children’s Foundation has canceled its 2020 Charity Classic and Red Coat Dinner due to the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic.

The events were scheduled for June 15-15.

“This was obviously not an easy decision, but we believe it is the right one out of respect for our community’s health and safety – as well as because of the uncertainty we expect to continue into June,” said Sherri Miller, president of the Mad Anthonys board of directors.

Miller said even though the events will not take place, the foundation still plans to make a donation to the Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House. To date, the Mad Anthonys Children’s Foundation has donated more than $5 million to the Children’s Hope House since the start of its partnership.