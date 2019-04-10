First-ever ‘Mad’ Anthony Wayne Day honoring Fort Wayne’s namesake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Happy General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Day, Fort Wayne!

The first-ever day to honor Fort Wayne’s namesake is Tuesday.

It was late February when Fort Wayne City Council approved a resolution to establish July 16 as General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Day in Fort Wayne. It was on that day, in 1779, that General Wayne led an attack on a British camp at Stony Point, New York, that is believed to have saved the American fort at West Point from capture. George Washington was camped at the fort.

Some 240 years later, the general will have his day in Fort Wayne.

After the resolution was passed, a Citizens Committee was created to plan events for the day. The group includes members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution, Boy Scouts of America, Anthony Wayne Council, American Legion, local historians, a publish author and City Councilman Jason Arp, who introduced the resolution to establish the day.

Among the plans set for Tuesday: a rededication of the General Wayne statue in Freimann Square and a presentation at the Old Fort about the general, and an essay contest for young people ages 8-10 focused on General Wayne, which prizes of $300, $200 and $100. The group had a float and an equestrian mounted patrol in the Three Rivers Festival Parade on Saturday.

An actor will also portray General Wayne in uniform for appearances before civic organizations and at schools and special events.

“There was a lot of support for my resolution recognizing General Wayne,” said Arp, “just as there is a lot of support for the special day itself honoring General Wayne. I think a lot of people will want to participate in these events and show their appreciation for a military veteran, a patriot, and a trusted general officer reporting directly to our first President, George Washington.”

For more information about the event, call (260) 452-7782 or email info@madanthonywayne.org.