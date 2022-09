FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mad Anthony Brewing Company is hosting an annual craft beer fest Saturday.

Brewed in the Fort features beers and ciders crafted in the Fort Wayne area and around Indiana. It’s the 23rd year for the festival.

The event is only for adults over the age of 21.

Join in on the festivities at Headwaters Park Pavilion from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.