Mack Fest seeks to bring unity to the city on Juneteenth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In commemoration of Juneteenth a community initiative begins Saturday called Mack Fest. New York Giants wide receiver and Fort Wayne native, Austin Mack, is in the city hosting the weekend-long event. The event is in collaboration with local youth leaders and the Fort Wayne Police Department along with the Juneteenth Collaborative.

“My hope is to bring our community together through trust, love and truth with events that bring more

unity to our city,” Mack says.

The event kicks off with a basketball tournament featuring the best youth players in the city. It was open to the public at McMillan Park.

Sunday, a bowling event will take place at Thunder Bowl where youth organizations from around the city will be invited to bowl with Fort Wayne celebrities including Mack, Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith, Bengals FS Jessie Bates III and professional bowler EJ Tackett.