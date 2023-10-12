FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To both celebrate National M&M Day and help raise money for veterans in need, MacFood Mart is hosting a weeklong M&M fundraiser with all proceeds going to Shepherd’s House.

The fundraiser started Monday and ends Friday, with MacFood Mart’s Brookwood location participating in the fundraiser.

According to MacFood Mart, the origin of M&M’s is tied to the military, and with National M&M Day being Friday, officials felt an M&M’s fundraiser would be the best way to support Shepherd’s House.

Shepherd’s House aims to help veterans who suffer from addiction.

On Friday, MacFood Mart will also host a “Fuel for the Weekend” event at the Brookwood location where customers can get 20 cents off regular gas from noon to 2:00 p.m.

MacFood Mart’s Brookwood location is at the corner of Bluffton and Ferguson roads.