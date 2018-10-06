Mac and cheese festival benefits Community Harvest Food Bank Video

A new, local festival coming to Fort Wayne next week is promising cheesy goodness. The first-ever Mac and Cheese festival also benefits hunger relief efforts in northeast Indiana.

The Saturday, October 13th event features over 15 vendors offering their best version of mac and cheese. The fundraising event is being hosted by the Community Harvest Food Bank, with all proceeds staying locally to help fight hunger.

The Mac and Cheese festival is under the pavilion at Headwaters Park from 12-5 p.m. The cost is $25 for adults; $10 for children, and includes unlimited mac and cheese.

For more information, you can head to CommunityHarvest.org.