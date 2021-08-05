Lutheran Social Services of Indiana to open newly renovated space on Clinton St

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lutheran Social Services of Indiana (LSSI) is growing to serve even more families in Allen County and beyond. The organization announced it will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 19 to reveal its newly renovated location, LSSI Fort Wayne North.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at 4041 N. Clinton St. in Fort Wayne. The grand opening is open to the public. To-go lunches will be available, and attendees will be invited to tour the facility.

Services available at the LSSI Fort Wayne North location include:

Case management services such as Community Partners, ECHO Teen Parenting Program, Recovery Care Services and Gear Up For Safety.

LSSI Works – a workforce initiative that addresses the personal and professional barriers that affect an individual’s ability to obtain and retain sustainable employment.

“We are delighted to expand services as we extend our community engagement and assist families working toward economic and family stability,” said Angela Moellering, president and CEO of LSSI. “We are grateful for the investment made by the LSSI board of directors along with the contributions from K & H Realty Corporation owners Mark Hagerman and Philip Knapke.”

LSSI said the new Fort Wayne location will allow for an anticipated 13% increase in LSSI’s workforce and creates space for additional program growth in the future.

“LSSI will continue to do what we have done for the last 120 years: share the love of Jesus for all people through services that empower individuals to move toward social, emotional and spiritual wholeness,” Moellering said.

With the addition of the new facility, LSSI said will maintain all of its established locations including LSSI Fort Wayne Central (333 E. Lewis St.), LSSI Fort Wayne South Children’s Village (6613 S. Anthony Blvd.), and locations in additional counties including Warsaw, Peru and South Bend.

Anyone who is planning to attend the grand opening is asked to RSVP to groyse@lssin.org.