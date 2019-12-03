Lutheran Hospital to participate in emergency simulation Tuesday

Fort Wayne, Ind. — Lutheran Hospital will hold a full-scale, emergency training exercise Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. in and around the facility’s emergency department.

The exercise will focus on emergency response to an active shooter incident on campus and is being staged in collaboration with local emergency responders. It will involve a simulation of the hospital’s crisis response procedures that will help assure a coordinated, timely and effective response and recovery in the event of a major incident at the facility.

Due to the nature of this training, there will be significant law enforcement, fire and emergency services personnel present during this exercise.