FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A week before Lutheran Hospital’s new Emergency Department opens in northeast Fort Wayne, another is closing.

Lutheran’s Statewood ER at the corner of State and Coliseum boulevards is closing Nov. 13 at 7 a.m., the hospital announced Tuesday. The new ER, located at 6515 Stellhorn Road, is opening Nov. 18 at 7 a.m. Crews broke ground on the building in March 2022.

The new free-standing ER on Stellhorn Road has 10 exam rooms, imaging services, and will be available to walk-in patients as well as those brought to the ER by an ambulance.