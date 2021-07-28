Lutheran Hospital starts first week of classes at new nursing school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 took an exclusive first look inside Lutheran Hospital as they start the first week of classes for their new on-site nursing school.

Twenty students began their journey to becoming registered nurses at the new nursing school of Lutheran Hospital’s main Fort Wayne campus. Jersey College is a hospital-based program that in at least 6 semesters gets students an Associate’s Degree and prepares them to take the National Council of State Boards of Nursing exam (NCLEX) to become a registered nurse.

Provost Colette Garguilo said this training essentially prepares students to be job candidates for Lutheran who are already acclimated to the hospital’s flow.

“It’s a unique opportunity for students to get an education in nursing, but also really an education in the hospital and what a hospital means and how you work with patients, these acute patients, and really to learn the hospital’s philosophy and mission so that they kind of grow up with that through their education.”

While attending classes, students could also have the chance to work at Lutheran before they graduate. They would fill other roles such as a patient care technician.

Although they spend time in the hospitals, Lutheran has recently renovated the second floor of the 7836 building into classrooms and labs for the program.

“In our labs, we have low mid and high fidelity mannequins so that we can really prepare our students for working with patients but in their education,” said Garguilo. “They are able to learn the tasks and the skills in a safe environment in our simulation lab.”

After graduating and passing their N-CLEX exam, students will still need to apply and go through the interview process in order to get a job at Lutheran. However, Garguilo said the goal is to prepare the students for a career beginning at Lutheran.