FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lutheran Hospital has a new leader.

Lutheran Hospital CEO Clyde Wood

Clyde Wood has been named the Chief Executive Officer of Lutheran Hospital. Lutheran Health announced the hire on Thursday.

Wood replaces Brady Dubois, who served as Lutheran Hospital’s CEO since Dec. 2019.

“Wood brings exceptionally strong leadership skills and strategic vision to his new role,” said Scott Teffeteller, Market CEO of Lutheran Health Network. “I anticipate that he will work well with his colleagues across Lutheran Health Network to positively impact the care and services we provide.”

Wood was most recently Market CEO at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, North Carolina, where he also led Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, North Carolina. Before that, he led hospitals in Tennessee.

Wood said he was “honored” to lead Lutheran Hospital.

“I am looking forward to creating an environment and culture that will support our providers, patients and team members,” said Wood. “Lutheran Hospital has an extremely strong reputation, and I am very honored to be selected to become a part of the Lutheran team and set down roots in Fort Wayne.”