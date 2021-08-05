Lutheran Health to break ground on new behavioral health hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lutheran Health Network is partnering with Acadia Healthcare Company to offer a new 120-bed behavioral health hospital for northeast Indiana.

On Thursday, the group will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the hospital’s future home near the intersection of West Washington Center Road and Huguenard Road.

The new behavioral health hospital will be designed to meet demand for inpatient services in the area and represent about a $45 million investment in the community, according to a release.

Once complete, inpatient treatment will be provided for adults, seniors and adolescents who living with acute symptoms of mental health disorders like anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and PTSD. The hospital will also offer a continuum of inpatient and outpatient services.

Lutheran Health’s new behavioral health hospital is scheduled to open in Spring 2022.