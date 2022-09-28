FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lutheran Health Network announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Sept. 29 at 2:15 p.m. to celebrate Lutheran Health’s newest facility that will be located in northwest Fort Wayne.

The new facility, located at 12404 Lima Crossing Drive near the intersection of Lima and Carroll roads, will open Oct. 3 and include a RediMed urgent care center, an on-site lab and family medicine offices.

Some of the services the on-site lab will offer include walk-in lab services and x-rays, as well as ultrasounds by appointment.

Huntertown and Lutheran Health leadership will be in attendance.