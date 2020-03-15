Lutheran Health restricts visitors, offers COVID-19 screening line

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lutheran Health Network has implemented a variety of safety measures including visitor restrictions to “to protect the safety of patients, visitors and our healthcare team members” as the threat of the coronavirus grows.

The health network said in a news release Sunday that it was limiting visitors to one adult per patient, and no visitors with respiratory or flu-like symptoms, at its hospitals. No children will be allowed to visit patients, and no visitors will be allow in the emergency department.

No visitors will be allowed at RediMeds and MedStat Urgent Care clinics, and one adult per patient will be allowed at Lutheran Health Physicians Practice locations.

Lutheran Health is taken these other safety measures:

Personal protective equipment

Designated stations have been placed throughout the hospitals, clinics and urgent care facilities and feature personal protective equipment, such as face masks, and hand sanitizer. Patients are encouraged to sanitize their hands when entering the hospital and when entering or exiting patient rooms.

Volunteer services

Lutheran volunteer services, which aids in a variety of programs, has been temporarily suspended until further notice.

Social distancing

Whenever possible, it is recommended to practice social distancing, which means limiting close contact with others, especially in large groups. Community events, classes and non-essential meetings may be cancelled or postponed. Contact the organizer if you are unsure about the status of a specific event, class or meeting.

Staff procedures and guidelines

Lutheran Health Network is actively implementing various procedures to support and protect its employees. Guidelines have been established and we continue to proactively take measures that will support our ability to serve the community at all times.

COVID-19 screening

As a reminder, Lutheran Health Network is offering an easy-to-use screening option specific to COVID-19. Individuals with symptoms or concerns specific to COVID-19 can call Lutheran Health Network’s 24-Hour Information Line at (260) 435-5050 to speak with a healthcare professional who can help determine next steps.

Patients with standing appointments, ongoing care plans or other health concerns should contact their providers prior to canceling or rescheduling appointments.