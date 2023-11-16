FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, Lutheran Health Network hosted a ribbon cutting and open house ahead of the opening of a new facility in northeast Fort Wayne.

The new multi-specialty facility will feature a free-standing emergency department, primary and specialty care, an on-site lab, and imaging.

Lutheran Health Network physicians attended the open house to meet and interact with community members.

The facility is located at 6515 Stellhorn Road near the intersection of Stellhorn and Maplecrest roads and will officially open to the public Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7:00 a.m.