Lutheran Health Network resumes some inpatient procedures

Lutheran Health Network is resuming some elective inpatient surgeries for patients who meet low risk criteria in accordance with all local, state and federal guidelines on Monday, May 11.
Emergency and clinically necessary surgeries will continue and surgeries requiring possible admission will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. As always, procedural decisions will be determined between the physician and patient as medical judgment takes precedence.
Precautions at hospitals, clinics and urgent care centers include:
- Limited access points and social distancing protocols.
- Screening everyone who enters our doors, including employees.
- Requiring all staff, visitors, employees and physicians to wear masks.
- Establishing Non-COVID-19 Care Zones with dedicated staff.
- Isolating COVID-19 patients to one area with a dedicated provider team.
- Emphasizing cleaning and disinfection, especially frequently touched surfaces.
- Random temperature checks for employees.
- Visitor restrictions.