Lutheran Health Network resumes some inpatient procedures

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The stay-at-home order is easing up but need is not. That's why the Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Clubs is extending its Healthy Habits Care Packets giveaway.

"I'm here because it's been kind of rough with all the COVID-19 stuff going on," said 29-year-old Asmaa Tariq. She is one in a long line of people whose needs stretch far beyond their pocketbooks during this pandemic. "I'm an Uber drive and it's been starting to pick up but it's been quite tough trying to find people who need rides and stuff so it's putting a big financial burden on me."