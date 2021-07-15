Lutheran Health Network names new CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Lutheran Health Network announced Thursday it has named Scott Teffeteller as its new Chief Executive Officer effective Monday, August 16.

According to a media release from Lutheran, Teffeteller will lead the growth and development of Lutheran Health Network, working with leaders across the system to further the network’s strategic initiatives and support the efforts to continually enhance healthcare services, quality and patient experience.

“As residents of Fort Wayne and the surrounding communities know, Lutheran Health Network is a special organization,” said Teffeteller. “The network has a rich history and an exciting future – especially with the upcoming opening of Lutheran Downtown Hospital and the joint venture with Acadia Health to build a new behavioral health hospital. I’m excited about the opportunity to work with our teams across northeastern

Indiana to bring these and other initiatives to fruition for patients across the region.”

He most recently served as Senior Vice President and Regional Operating Officer for AMITA Health’s Chicago Metro Region, and President & CEO of AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago. While at AMITA Health, Scott positioned the market for strategic growth, expanded its ambulatory care network and led the master capital planning and facility development processes. He also led the Chicago Metro

Region hospitals to achieve top quality ratings from Leapfrog, and recognition of Resurrection Medical Center as a Top 50 Best Hospital, a 100 Best in many other categories, and a 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient. Prior to joining AMITA Health, Scott had significant experience working with Community Health Network in Indianapolis Union Hospital, Inc. in Terre Haute.

Teffeteller has served on the boards of directors of multiple organizations, including Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce; Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee; past chair of the Indianapolis Heart and Stroke Ball; Indianapolis Boys and Girls Club; Indianapolis Easter Seals; and member and past vice president of the Indiana Hospital Association. He earned a bachelor’s degree in radiology administration from the Medical College of Virginia, holds a Masters of Business Administration from Averett University, and is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.