Lutheran Health Network names new CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Lutheran Health Network has announced Scott Teffeteller as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective Monday.

In this role, Teffeteller will work with leaders across the system to further the network’s strategic initiatives and support the efforts to continually enhance healthcare services, quality and patient experience, Lutheran said.

“As residents of Fort Wayne and the surrounding communities know, Lutheran Health Network is a special organization,” Teffeteller said. “The network has a rich history and an exciting future – especially with the upcoming opening of Lutheran Downtown Hospital and the joint venture with Acadia Health to build a new behavioral health hospital. I’m excited about the opportunity to work with our teams across northeastern

Indiana to bring these and other initiatives to fruition for patients across the region.”

He most recently served as Senior Vice President and Regional Operating Officer for AMITA Health’s Chicago Metro Region, and President & CEO of AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago. While at AMITA Health, Scott helped expanded its ambulatory care network and led the master capital planning and facility development processes. He also led the Chicago Metro Region hospitals to achieve top quality ratings from Leapfrog, and recognition of Resurrection Medical Center as a Top 50 Best Hospital, a 100 Best in many other categories, and a 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient.

Prior to joining AMITA Health, Scott had significant experience working with Community Health Network in Indianapolis Union Hospital, Inc. in Terre Haute.

Lutheran said Teffeteller will report to Mark Medley, who will continue to be based in Fort Wayne and will have oversight for Community Health Systems-affiliated hospitals including Lutheran Health Network and Northwest Health in northwest Indiana.

“Scott is a highly accomplished healthcare executive who has a demonstrated track record for expanding healthcare services and creating an excellent experience for patients and staff,” Medley said. “His collaborative style and passion for quality will serve our community well and positions us to build upon many positive initiatives already underway. We are very fortunate to have a leader with his experience and expertise to lead Lutheran Health Network and become a part of our growing Fort Wayne community.”

Teffeteller has served on the boards of directors of multiple organizations, including Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce; Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee; past chair of the Indianapolis Heart and Stroke Ball; Indianapolis Boys and Girls Club; Indianapolis Easter Seals; and member and past vice president of the Indiana Hospital Association.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in radiology administration from the Medical College of Virginia, holds a Masters of Business Administration from Averett University and is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.