Lutheran Health Network celebrates Dupont Hospital’s 20th anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday, Lutheran Health Network will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Dupont Hospital.

From the beginning, Lutheran Health Network said Dupont Hospital has provided a full complement of services to more than 100,000 patients annually in Northern Allen County and surrounding communities.

“Celebrating 20 years is a great opportunity to recognize current and past employees, medical staff and volunteers who have had such a tremendous impact on our ability to grow and to serve the community as a full-service hospital,” said Dupont Hospital CEO, Lorenzo Suter. “Dedication to the patient, quality of care and the experience of every patient is our daily focus. We are excited to continue the mission established 20 years ago, which is delivering an exceptional experience to all who enter our doors.”

Designed from the ground up for patient comfort and convenience, Dupont Hospital was the first hospital to open in Northern Allen County. The 131-bed facility has undergone several expansions so more services are able to be offered close to home, Lutheran Health Network said.

The hospital now has 15 operating rooms, a 10-bed ICU and a 24-hour Emergency Department, this includes the state’s first accredited Level 1 Geriatric ED. Dupont Hospital recently added a cardiac catheterization lab, providing more extensive onsite diagnostic and interventional cardiology services.

“Physicians were intimately involved in the hospital design and service lines, which focused on patient-centric care,” explains Robert Severinac, MD, Chairman of the Board. “Dupont Hospital is nationally recognized with multiple awards because of this continued collaboration between physicians and administrators always focusing on quality, safety and the patient experience.”

Dupont Hospital is the first facility in the nation to achieve five or more Center of Excellence accreditations from the Surgical Review Corporation, an internationally recognized patient safety organization, Lutheran Health Network said. Dupont Hospital also holds Center of Excellence accreditations in Breast Treatment, Robotic Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Hernia Surgery and Minimally Invasive Gynecology. Dupont Hospital was among the first 10 hospitals in Indiana certified as a Perinatal Center by the Indiana State Department of Health and is also a Level III Obstetric Care Center and a Level III Neonatal Care Center.

For more information, visit lutheranhealth.net.