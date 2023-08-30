HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Lutheran Health Network has broken ground on a new facility that will bring additional healthcare access to the residents of Huntington. A new medical office building will be built at 235 Hauenstein Road and will provide primary care, imaging services as well as rotating medical specialists. The facility is expected to open for patient care by late summer 2024. Construction on the 8,000 square foot project will begin immediately. It is the first Lutheran Health Network facility in Huntington.

“This new site will increase access to quality healthcare services for Huntington and the surrounding area,” said Nicole Rexroth, CEO Lutheran Health Physicians. “A large number of residents from this area travel to other Lutheran Health Physician locations for care. This new site will allow them to have access to our medical services close to where they live and work.”

“I am glad to help welcome the Lutheran Health Network to the Huntington community, and I look forward to what Lutheran’s staff and the resources they are making available will contribute toward the health and well-being of our friends and neighbors in Huntington” said Mayor Richard Strick.