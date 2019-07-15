Lutheran Health Network adds 4 specialties, 6 providers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lutheran Health Network added six new providers in four new specialties

Gary Frick is a new member of the Lutheran Health Physicians cardiology team. He examines, diagnoses and treats patients with heart disorders that can be managed by medication and lifestyle changes.

John Geisler is a gynecologic oncologist who specializes in diagnosing and treating cancers within women’s reproductive organs.

Kelly Manahan is a gynecologic oncologist who specializes in diagnosing and treating cancers within women’s reproductive organs.

Mohommad Qasim Najib is a member of the Lutheran Health Physicians cardiology team. He examines, diagnoses and treats patients with heart disorders that can be managed by medication and lifestyle changes.

Joyce Bell is a nurse practitioner who diagnoses and treats patients suffering form digestive conditions including liver disorders, irritable bowel syndrome and acid reflux. She previously served patients of all ages as a registered nurse in the endoscopy units at Lutheran and Dupont hospitals for several years.

Amanda Bloomfield is a nurse practitioner in the neonatal intensive care units at Dupont and Lutheran hospitals where she provides care for premature and ill newborns.