Lutheran Health names new St. Joseph Hospital CEO

Jake Golich was named the new CEO of St. Joseph Hospital on May 30, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - An Arizona hospital executive has been named as the new leader of St. Joseph Hospital leader. Lutheran Health Network announced Jake Golich as the next CEO of the hospital.

Golich comes from 178-bed Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona, where he served as CEO for more than two years. He started his healthcare career as a regional hospitalist services administrator at St. Vincent's in Indianapolis.

"Jake is eager to meet the high expectations we have laid out for this position, and his enthusiasm to be part of the revitalization taking place in downtown Fort Wayne was clear to me and others during the interview process, said Mark Medley, regional president and chief executive officer, Lutheran Health Network.

In August 2018, the hospital's CEO, Karen Fordham, resigned after seven months of taking over the downtown Fort Wayne hospital. She accepted a position out of state.

Lutheran Health has previously unveiled its plans to replace the hospital and rename it Lutheran Downtown Hospital. A groundbreaking is expected to happen in the late summer. Lutheran Downtown Hospital is expected to be completed in late 2021 and open for patient care in early 2022.