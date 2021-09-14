Lutheran Health breaks ground on new medical center north of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lutheran Health Network will build a new medical office building north of Fort Wayne.

The new facility, located at 12404 Lima Road, will provide primary care, urgent care, laboratory and imaging services to residents of northwest Fort Wayne and Huntertown.

Officials broke ground on the build Tuesday.

“I am very excited about this new site and that it will increase access to quality healthcare services for Huntertown and northwest Ft. Wayne residents,” said Scott Teffeteller, CEO of Lutheran Health Network. “This announcement reinforces that we are putting our resources toward increased medical services, facilities and technologies that are important to our patients.”

Brandon Seifert, Huntertown Town Council Member & Redevelopment Commission President, said the growing Huntertown community was in need of quality healthcare services.

The facility will open for patient care in summer 2022.