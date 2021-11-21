Lutheran educators pack hundreds of blessings for hungry families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lutheran school teachers and administrators from Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio are gathering in Fort Wayne for the first ever Connections Conference at the Grand Wayne Center and Parkview Field, Sunday-Tuesday, November 21-23, 2021.

The conference will provide resources for professional development for the educators. There are networking opportunities with almost 1,400 attendees, 50 speakers from around the country, and dozens of vendors and exhibitors.

More than 400 educators attending the conference Sunday are participating in a service project at Parkview Field from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., assembling 1000 food boxes and 500 ‘blessing bags’.

“When you think about poverty, it is right at the high of what people are going through right now, it is very difficult to find food,” said Lewis King, mission director for the Northeast Indiana Neighborhood Engagement. “You think about what it means for us to come together to walk alongside those in the front line. We meet people with our boxes people are desperately needing these boxes.”

Thirty dollars provides a family a box of food that includes: chicken, spaghetti noodles and sauce, macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn, rice, fruit, crackers, cereal bars and oatmeal. Fifteen dollars provides an individual blessing bag including essentials items and snacks.

The service project will benefit King’s Community Outreach in Fort Wayne. Rev. Lewis A. King and the Northeast Indiana Neighborhood Engagement (NINE) serve the inner city of Fort Wayne. Feeding low-income families is part of his ministry.

As Urban Outreach Pastor at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Rev. King believes this is a way to show the love of Christ to the community. His work started over 20 years ago in the barbershop he owned and operated. Today, it has grown to be a broader community outreach.