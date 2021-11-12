Lutheran Downtown Hospital set to open, patients to be transferred Saturday

A ribbon cutting took place on November 12, 2021 for the Lutheran Downtown Hospital in Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday morning to mark the completion of the Lutheran Downtown Hospital. The new facility replaces the adjacent St. Joseph Hospital which will be demolished to make way for parking.

The new hospital is located at Van Buren and West Main on the west side of downtown Fort Wayne adjacent to the West Central Neighborhood.

“I am pleased that Lutheran Downtown Hospital will be completed months ahead of schedule. Our community is going to benefit from a hospital that is designed with the total patient experience in mind,” said Twilla Lee, CEO of Lutheran Downtown Hospital.

“Both hospitals will be operating simultaneously beginning at 6 am on Nov. 13,” explained Lee. “This will continue until the last patient is safely moved to their new location or discharged.” It is expected that the move will be completed by noon or earlier that day.

The community is invited to tour the facility on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Lutheran Health Network announced the new hospital in 2017 and construction began in 2019 on the 194,000 square foot, $118 million project.