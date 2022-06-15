FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lutheran Children’s Hospital is reminding parents and caregivers that they need to protect kids in the back seats of cars and vehicles while out in this extreme heat.

Dr. Stefanie Paulsen, a pediatric physician at the hospital, warned in a media release that the leading cause of heatstroke in children is from being left or trapped in a vehicle.

“Heatstroke can happen quickly in children because their bodies are smaller and heat up faster,” Paulsen said. “Heatstroke fatalities can even happen to children in vehicles parked in shaded areas, with windows down and in temperatures under 60 degrees.”

“But they are also completely preventable by following a few simple rules,” she added.